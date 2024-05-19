In Oregon’s Democratic primaries, progressive and establishment wings battle for US House seats

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Democratic primaries for U.S. House seats in Oregon could help reveal whether the party’s voters are leaning more toward progressive or establishment factions. Candidates running in the state’s 3rd and 5th Congressional Districts largely share similar policy platforms. Political experts say voters may have to choose based on style. Maxine Dexter in the 3rd District and Janelle Bynum in the 5th are highlighting their legislative experience. Meanwhile, Susheela Jayapal in the 3rd and Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the 5th are leaning into their progressive endorsements. The 3rd District is safe for Democrats, while the party is hoping to flip the Republican-held 5th.

