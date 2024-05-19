Japanese authorities urge caution after wild bears attack several people in the northeast

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities have warned residents to be aware of wild bears in the country’s northeast after several people were attacked, including police officers. The bears, measuring about 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) in height, were seen Saturday in the area, including Akita and Fukushima Prefectures. Two police officers were attacked in the city of Kazuno in Akita while recovering the body of a missing man, according to Japanese media reports. It remains unclear if the man died due to a bear attack. The officers are in serious condition, though not life-threatening, reports said. Some wooded areas have been closed off in Kazuno “for an indefinite time,” officials said in a statement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.