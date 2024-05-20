Maine man charged with stealing, crashing 2 police cars held without bail
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with crashing two law enforcement vehicles during a police chase that concluded with gunfire from 11 officers should be held without bail until his trial. Police say Gary Porter of Maine was arrested May 6 on a warrant for theft. He is accused of escaping police custody and setting off a chaotic series of events in rural Paris. Porter appeared in court via Zoom on Monday. Police say he stole a police vehicle, crashed it, then stole another before wrecking that one and being returned to custody after an exchange of gunfire.