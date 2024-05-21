A top ally of Pakistan’s imprisoned former premier Imran Khan is released on bail in graft case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top ally of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been released from prison after nearly a year when a court granted him bail in a corruption case. That’s according to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Pervez Elahi is the party’s president. He was arrested in June on charges of illegally appointing officers in the Punjab Assembly when he was the province’s top elected officer. Khan was prime minister at the time. Elahi has has denied the charges against him, saying he is being politically victimized.

