Graceland is not for sale, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough says in lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company attempted to sell the property based on claims that a loan using it as collateral was not repaid. Court documents show a public auction for the estate had been scheduled for this Thursday. But a judge blocked the sale after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit. A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the estate says Graceland controller Promenade Trust owes nearly $4 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan to an investment company. Graceland says the company’s claims are fraudulent.

