Family says Alaska photographer killed in moose attack knew the risks, died doing what he loved

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The family of an Alaska man who was fatally attacked by a moose said the amateur photographer died doing what he loved. And Dale Chorman’s family says the moose that attacked him should not be killed for protecting her newborn calves. Chorman and a friend were looking for the moose and calves to photograph them Sunday in Homer, Alaska. The mother moose came rushing out of the brush. The men turned to run. The other man looked back and saw Chorman lying on the ground with the moose over him. He summoned help but responding medics declared Chorman dead at the scene. Chorman’s son said his father was not a hapless fool, but someone who went looking a great photo and got caught in a dangerous moment.

