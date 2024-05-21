Fox’s Greg Olsen wins top analyst at Sports Emmy Awards and CBS’ Super Bowl coverage wins top event

Tom Brady is coming into the booth of Fox Sports top NFL team with seven Super Bowl rings. Greg Olsen is leaving it with another Sports Emmy award. After being named Outstanding Emerging On-Air Talent last year, Olsen was named the top Event Analyst during the three-hour ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. CBS’ coverage of Super Bowl 58 and “Toy Story Funday Football” won three Emmys apiece.

