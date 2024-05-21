French president Emmanuel Macron is to visit violence-hit New Caledonia

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to riot-hit New Caledonia, signaling French authorities’ growing confidence that reinforced security and emergency measures are bringing unrest on the French Pacific territory under control. Government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot announced the trip on Tuesday. The previously unannounced trip required a shake-up of Macron’s schedule. Instead of going to Normandy, he will be heading to the archipelago 10 time zones away from Paris, east of Australia, that has been gripped by deadly armed clashes, looting, arson and other mayhem. A state of emergency was declared by Paris last week and 1,000 reinforcements rushed in to bolster security forces that lost control of some parts of the capital, Nouméa.

