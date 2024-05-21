Hawaii court orders drug companies to pay $916 million in Plavix blood thinner lawsuit

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s attorney general says a court has ordered the manufacturers and distributors of the blood thinner Plavix to pay the state a combined $916 million after finding the companies failed to disclose the efficacy and safety of the medication. The state court judgement was issued against Bristol Myers Squibb Company and three U.S.-based subsidiaries of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi. The companies said in a joint statement they disagreed with the penalty and plan to appeal. Attorney General Anne Lopez said Tuesday that the judge found there was a risk that about 30% of patients, particularly non-Caucasians, might have a “diminished response” to Plavix but the companies didn’t update their label.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.