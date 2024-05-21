Hawaii officials stress preparedness despite below-normal central Pacific hurricane season outlook

HONOLULU (AP) — Forecasters say this year’s hurricane season for waters around Hawaii will likely be “below normal” with one to four tropical cyclones across the central Pacific region. That estimate includes tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes. The outlook is for the overall tropical cyclone activity in the central Pacific basin, and there is no indication for how many cyclones will affect Hawaii. Officials say it is important to prepare for extreme weather, regardless of the outlook. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green is proclaiming hurricane preparedness week.

