Lawsuit says ex-Officer Chauvin kneeled on woman’s neck, just as he did when he killed George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee is suing the city of Minneapolis, alleging ex-police Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd. Patty Day, who was then employed by the city’s Public Works Department, wants over $9 million in damages for her injuries. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday says she suffered a broken tooth, a deep cut, arm and shoulder pain, and psychological issues including anxiety and flashbacks.

