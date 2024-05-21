Parole delayed for former LA police detective convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole has been delayed for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case slaying of her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986. Stephanie Lazarus was convicted in 2012 of killing Sherri Rasmussen, a nurse who was bludgeoned and shot to death in the condo she shared with her husband of three months, John Ruetten. The case hinged on DNA from a bite mark that prosecutors say Lazarus left on Rasmussen’s arm. Officials determined in November that Lazarus was eligible for parole. The parole board on Monday referred the case to a lower panel to consider whether to rescind the earlier recommendation.

