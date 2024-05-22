At international energy conference, delegates push to make clean cooking accessible to all
By CARLOS MUREITHI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Discussions on how to scale up resources to deliver efficient and affordable clean cooking to all are on the table at the 9th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency by the International Energy Agency. The forum brings together ministers, CEOs and thought leaders from around the world to speed up progress on energy efficiency. Stakeholders are calling for government incentives and subsidies to unlock more private sector investment towards clean energy infrastructure and other investments needed to accelerate the transition into clean cooking.