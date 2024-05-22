First aid from US pier in Gaza has reached starving Palestinians, the UN says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program says it’s handed out in Gaza the first small amounts of aid that arrived from a U.S.-built pier in the territory. A WFP spokesman said Wednesday that a “limited amount” of high-energy biscuits came in the first shipments unloaded from the pier Friday. The U.S. has spent more than $320 million to start a sea route to bring aid to Gaza’s 2.3 million people struggling to get food because of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war and Israeli restrictions on land crossings. The U.S. pier effort has had a troubled launch with people overtaking a convoy. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that “aid is flowing” from the pier.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.