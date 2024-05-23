Explosion at a sugar factory in eastern Tanzania kills 11 workers, including 3 foreigners

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — Police say an electric short at a sugar factory in Tanzania set off an explosion that killed 11 workers, including three foreign nationals. The electrical fault caused a steam pipe to burst as a technical team was readying machines to start production for the day on Thursday morning at the privately owned Mtibwa Sugar Factory in the Morogoro region in eastern Tanzania. A regional police chief says the three foreigners were from neighboring Kenya, Brazil and India. Two other workers were injured in the blast and were first treated at a local hospital before being rushed to the capital, Dodoma, for further treatment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.