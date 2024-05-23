Louisiana Legislature approves bill classifying abortion pills as controlled dangerous substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have approved a first-of-its-kind bill that would classify two abortion-inducing drugs as a controlled and dangerous substances. The final Senate vote Thursday came despite widespread criticism from doctors, who note that the drugs have other critical reproductive health care uses. They say changing the classification could make it harder to prescribe the drugs, delaying crucial treatment for patients. The legislation now heads to the desk of conservative Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, who has expressed support for it previously.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.