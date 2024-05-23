Nvidia’s stock market value is up $1 trillion in 2024. How it rose to AI prominence, by the numbers
Associated Press
Nvidia’s stock price has jumped 92% this year as of Wednesday, increasing the company’s market value by more than $1 trillion. Those numbers are headed higher again Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The chipmaker has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence, or AI applications. The company’s revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier. It’s the latest sign that the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence likely won’t subside anytime soon.