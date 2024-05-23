Pakistan says United Arab Emirates to invest $10 billion in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani government says that the United Arab Emirates has committed to investing up to $10 billion in Pakistan during a meeting in the UAE capital between that country’s president and the Pakistani prime minister. The office of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the commitment during a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Sharif, who is visiting the UAE. It provided few details. The statement said Sharif told the UAE president about measures the Pakistani government is taking to encourage foreign investment, and that the UAE president committed to investing $10 billion in various sectors in Pakistan.

