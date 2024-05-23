The Justice Department is suing Ticketmaster and Live Nation. What does that mean for concertgoers?

Will the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Ticketmaster and Live Nation give concertgoers, sports fan and theater patrons some relief from surging ticket prices? The lawsuit could potentially lead to a breakup of Live Nation Entertainment. The DOJ accuses the company that resulted from Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger with concert promoter Live Nation the company of engaging in anti-competitive practices and acting in a monopolistic manner. Ticketmaster controls 70% of U.S. ticket sales. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the aim is to allow more competition, which might lead to cheaper tickets. But legal experts say lovers of live events shouldn’t expect changes any time soon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.