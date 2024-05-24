Kansas clinic temporarily halts abortions after leadership shakeup

A Kansas women’s health clinic that has often served as an epicenter of conflict over abortion rights has temporarily stopped offering the procedure. The recently elected president of Trust Women’s board of directors told The Associated Press on Friday that the decision was not made because of anything “nefarious.” The board acknowledged what it described as a “leadership transition” in a statement. It said it wouldn’t discuss the details for privacy reasons. It also said it was making changes in its medical protocols. The halt at the Wichita clinic has exasperated a strain on services in one of the few states in the region allowing abortions.

