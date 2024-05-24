Palm Dog: Kodi, star of ‘Dog on Trial,’ is the top dog of Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — The canine star of “Dog on Trial” has been awarded the Palm Dog prize at Cannes. Kodi is a griffon mix who plays Cosmos in the Swiss comedy-drama. The dog narrowly beat sighthound Xin who instead wagged away with the Grand Jury Prize for the Chinese drama “Black Dog.” The Palm Dog awards aren’t officially a part of the Cannes Film Festival. They honor the canines who appear in the festival’s films. The contest was created in 2001. The annual award and its spinoff categories are decided by a jury of reporters. This year’s award was announced on Friday.

