Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York case cry foul over defense lawyer’s comments
By MICHAEL HILL
Associated Press
Prosecutors in New York accused Harvey Weinstein’s lead defense lawyer of making public statements intended to intimidate a potential witness ahead of the fallen movie mogul’s retrial and asked a judge to take action. New York’s highest court last month threw out Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction. The Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter to the trial judge Thursday criticizing comments made by lawyer Arthur Aidala outside of court on May 1. They want a judge to remind lawyers not to disparage potential witnesses. Aidala declined to comment Friday.