Voting rights advocates ask federal judge to toss Ohio voting restrictions they say violate ADA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voting rights advocates have asked a federal judge to strike down restrictions contained in Ohio’s sweeping 2023 election law that they say restrict a host of trusted individuals from helping voters with disabilities cast absentee ballots. The motion for summary judgment filed Friday came in a December lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Ohio and an Ohio voter against Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The plaintiffs argue that by prohibiting all but a short list of qualifying family members from helping those with disabilities deliver their ballots, the law violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.