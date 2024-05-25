Pro-independence leader calls on protesters in New Caledonia to ‘maintain resistance’ against France

NICE, France (AP) — The leader of a pro-independence party in New Caledonia has called on supporters to “remain mobilized” across the French Pacific archipelago against the Paris government’s efforts to impose electoral reforms. The Indigenous Kanak people fear the electoral reforms would further marginalize them. The leader of the pro-independence party known as The Field Acton Coordination Unit addressed supporters and protesters in a video message on Saturday. It was posted on social media two days after he and other pro-independence leaders met with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the territory following unrest that left seven dead and a trail of destruction. The pro-French leaders in New Caledonia oppose Kanaks’ quest for independence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.