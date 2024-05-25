Walmart ends credit card partnership with Capital One, but shoppers can still use their cards

Walmart has ended a partnership with Capital One that made the banking company the exclusive issuer of Walmart’s consumer credit cards. The companies announced the change Friday. The companies said card holders can still use their Capital One Walmart Rewards cards, which will continue to accrue rewards unless customers are notified of a change. Walmart partnered with Capital One in 2019 but eventually soured on the deal. In 2023, Walmart sued Capital One, saying Capital One was taking too long to process payments and mail replacement cards. A federal judge ruled in March that Walmart could terminate the deal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.