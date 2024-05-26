EU foreign chief says Israel must respect UN court, control settler violence in the West Bank
By RAF CASERT and SYLVAIN PLAZY
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has insisted that Israel must abide by the U.N. top court’s rulings and end its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. He also questioned the possible involvement of authorities in the settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Josep Borrell further pressured Israel to take immediate actions to make sure that tax income meant for the Palestinian authorities are no longer stopped. Borrell insisted Israel had driven the Palestinians to the edge of a catastrophe because “the situation in Gaza is beyond words. The occupied West Bank is on the brink, risking an explosion any time.”