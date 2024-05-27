Mother pushes 2-year-old girl to safety just before fatal crash at Michigan drag race

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan woman was killed when an out-of-control vehicle slammed into her during a drag-racing event, but she was able to push her 2-year-old daughter to safety in the seconds before the crash. MLive.com reports the crash happened Sunday at Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in western Oceana County. Police say the driver of a modified Jeep CJ lost control, veered off the racing strip toward the crowd and hit another vehicle, which struck 33-year-old spectator Kadie Price of Pierson. Police say Price was able to push her 2-year-old daughter to safety just before the crash, sparing the girl serious injury. Price died shortly after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

