South Africa’s surprise election challenger is evoking the past anti-apartheid struggle

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma is the wild card in Wednesday’s election for Africa’s most advanced country. He leads a new political party that’s draining support from the ruling African National Congress that he once said would rule until “Jesus comes back.” He leverages the past anti-apartheid struggle to rally support against the ANC. The already weakening ruling party could be forced for the first time into a coalition to stay in power. Zuma’s supporters say he has been treated unfairly by his former allies. They’re also frustrated by decades of ANC promises and the widespread inequality that remains.

