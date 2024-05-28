Skip to Content
T-Mobile to buy almost all of U.S Cellular in deal worth $4.4 billion with debt

Published 6:04 AM

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer

T-Mobile is buying U.S. Cellular's wireless operations and certain spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion, and further consolidating the industry.  T-Mobile will get U.S. Cellular's wireless operations and about 30% of spectrum assets across several spectrum bands. T-Mobile will also enter into a new master license agreement on more than 2,000 towers and extend the lease term for the approximately 600 towers where T-Mobile is already a tenant.

Associated Press

