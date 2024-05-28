Three people shot to death in tiny South Dakota town; former mayor charged

CENTERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Three people were shot to death in a small South Dakota town, and a former law officer who once served as the town’s mayor is charged in the killings. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says 64-year-old Jay Ostrem is jailed on $1 million cash-only bond on three counts of first-degree murder. It isn’t immediately clear if Ostrem has an attorney. Calls to a phone listing for Ostrem went unanswered. The victims killed Monday night in Centerville were two brothers, ages 26 and 21, and a 35-year-old man. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ostrem’s wife told police that one of the men had sexually assaulted her last week, and she told her husband about it Monday.

By The Associated Press

