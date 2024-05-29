Murder trial ordered in Michigan killing that stoked anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing his Michigan girlfriend after returning to the U.S. following deportation has been ordered to stand trial for murder. Brandon Ortiz Vite is a Mexican citizen. Ruby Garcia was fatally shot and left on the side of a highway in March. The case became a political flashpoint when former President Donald Trump accused the Biden administration of failing to keep him out of the country. He was deported in 2020, the last year of the Trump administration, but it’s not known when he returned. A judge found enough evidence on Wednesday to try him for murder and other charges.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.