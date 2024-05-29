Nearly 3 out of 10 children in Afghanistan face crisis or emergency level of hunger in 2024

ISLAMABAD (AP) — About 6.5 million children in Afghanistan are forecast to experience crisis levels of hunger in 2024. That’s according to nongovernmental organization Save the Children. It says that nearly three out 10 Afghan children will face crisis or emergency levels of hunger this year. Afghanistan is facing the immediate impacts of floods, the long-term effects of drought and the return of Afghans from neighboring Pakistan and Iran. New figures from global hunger monitoring body the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification forecast that 28% of Afghanistan’s population or about 12.4 million people will face acute food insecurity before October. Nearly 2.4 million of those are predicted to experience emergency levels of hunger.

