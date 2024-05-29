Trump’s hush money case has gone to the jury. What happens now?

NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly two dozen witnesses, 16 days of testimony and hours of lawyers’ closing arguments, it’s time for jurors to have their say in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial. Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. The discussion of a potential verdict is taking place behind closed doors in a room reserved for the jury. The deliberations are secret, though jurors can communicate a bit by having a court officer deliver notes from them to the judge. The seven-man, five-woman, anonymous jury is tasked with deciding whether Trump is guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying his company’s records. The presumptive Republican nominee has pleaded not guilty.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.