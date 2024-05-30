A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and then bolted when the bill came is now paying the price. Bernard and Ann McDonagh were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for racking up nearly $1,500 in restaurant tabs and bolting without paying. They had previously pleaded guilty in Swansea Crown Court to five counts of fraud. A prosecutor says the couple, who used more than 40 aliases, stiffed four restaurants and a Chinese takeout business. The pair have several previous convictions. They were caught after restaurants posted images of them on social media.