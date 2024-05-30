Man charged in AP photographer’s attack pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Capitol riot

An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, where he also allegedly pushed an Associated Press photographer over a wall. Benjamen Scott Burlew disappeared for several months after missing court appearances in Washington, D.C., last year. He was re-arrested on May 13 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and remained jailed until his guilty plea on Thursday to an assault charge. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Burlew on Sept. 20.

