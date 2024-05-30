South Dakota man arrested and charged in Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is accused of pushing a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the Justice Department says he was among those who shoved a large metal “Trump” sign into a police line. The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against 37-year-old William George Knight of Rapid City. He was arrested by the FBI on May 26. He was charged with two felonies: obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. He also was charged with five misdemeanors. Knight was released to home detention following a brief court hearing on Wednesday. His attorney declined comment on Thursday.

