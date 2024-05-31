Biden is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs — minus Taylor Swift — to mark the team’s Super Bowl title

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House to celebrate the NFL team’s third Super Bowl victory in five years. The entire team is expected Friday on the South Lawn. But one person whose presence is not expected is singer Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of tight end Travis Kelce. Biden will recognize the team for its come-from-behind overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February, the team’s second straight title. Kicker Harrison Butker made headlines by assailing some of Biden’s policies during a Kansas commencement speech this month and is expected to accompany his teammates to the White House.

