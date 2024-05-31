Incendiary device thrown at front doors of Vancouver synagogue, says Jewish federation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says an “incendiary device” was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “disgusting act of antisemitism.” Vancouver police said the case was being investigated as an act of arson and possible hate crime. The federation said the incident occurred at the Schara Tzedeck synagogue at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and that damage was minor and no one was hurt. The federation calls the alleged incident a “deliberate act of hate” and an “attempt to intimidate” the Jewish community.

