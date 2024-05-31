Pato O’Ward looks to bounce back from Indy 500 heartbreaker with a winning run at Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (AP) — Pato O’Ward had tears triggered following the Indianapolis 500 after pushing the No. 5 Honda to the limits only to come up just short, getting passed two corners from the finish by Josef Newgarden. The 25-year-old Mexican says he had no regrets about his race strategy and ultimately was proud of his second-place finish. O’Ward will have a chance to bounce back, driving in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday. IndyCar points leader Alex Palou was critical of the short and bumpy street course before he won last year’s race and still isn’t a fan of the track.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.