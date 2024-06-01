Chile joins developing nations rallying behind genocide case against Israel at international court
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile has joined a group of nations supporting a genocide case against Israel filed last year at the International Court of Justice. President Gabriel Borice in a speech to lawmakers Saturday said he was appalled by the humanitarian devastation in Gaza and accused the Israeli army of using “indiscriminate and disproportional” force. South Africa last year accused Israel at the International Court of Justice of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention. Israel has strongly rejected the claim and has argued that the war in Gaza is a legitimate defense against Hamas militants for their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostage.