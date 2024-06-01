River ferry sinks in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official said that at least 20 people were killed as a river ferry sank in eastern Afghanistan. Quraishi Badlon, provincial director of the information and culture department in Nangarhar province said that the boat sank Saturday morning when crossing a river in Mohmand Dara district, killing 20 people including women and children. Badlon said the boat was carrying 25 people of whom five survived. Residents of the area frequently use locally made boats to travel between villages and local markets. Officials didn’t provide details on the cause of the accident and said that rescuers are still searching for more bodies.

