2 Japanese F-35 fighter jets make emergency landings after 1 has a mechanical problem

TOKYO (AP) — Two Japanese F-35A stealth fighter jets have made emergency landings at a commercial airport in northern Japan on Monday, but there are no injuries or damage. Airport officials say the fighter jets were on a training flight from Misawa Air Base and landed safely at nearby Aomori Airport on Monday after one developed an unspecified mechanical problem and requested an emergency landing. Japan’s Air Self Defense Force declined to provide details, including the cause of the emergency landing. The incident is the latest in a series of problems involving flight training by Japan’s military.

