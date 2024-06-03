Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she’ll acquit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed from a multimillion-dollar fraud trial on Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 cash at her home over the weekend. She said the woman left it with a message saying she would get still more money if she voted to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic. These seven are the first of 70 defendants expected to be tried in a conspiracy that cost taxpayers $250 million. It’s one of the nation’s largest pandemic-related fraud cases. Prosecutor Joseph Thompson said the bag of cash seems like “stuff that happens in mob movies.” The jury will now be sequestered.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.