New Jersey plans to drop the bald eagle from its endangered species list

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is citing a rebound in bald eagle populations as it proposes removing the national symbol from its endangered species list. State environmental officials say the turnaround stems from the work of volunteers and professionals who nurtured hatchlings, guarded nests and educated the public. Monday’s proposed rule to delist the bald eagle as endangered also includes the osprey. Officials say they have recovered to the point where the survival of those species is no longer in jeopardy. The federal government removed the bald eagle from its list of endangered species in 2007.

