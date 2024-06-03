Police detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have detained pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a building that houses the Israeli Consulate. It was not immediately clear how many people were detained Monday but an Associated Press journalist saw police detaining at least a dozen people. A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the building and occupied it for several hours Monday. The protesters posted signs on the front doors of the building calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war. An Israeli Consulate official said the protesters arrived around 9 a.m. at the Financial District’s high-rise but didn’t enter the consulate’s offices.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

