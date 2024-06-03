US Supreme Court sends Arkansas redistricting case back to judges after South Carolina ruling

The Supreme Court has sent a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ 2021 U.S. House map back to a three-judge panel. Justices on Monday ordered a lower court to review the suit following a high court decision against similar claims of bias in a South Carolina redistricting case. The ruling is a setback for a challenge to the way Arkansas’ Legislature redrew the lines for a Little Rock-area district. A panel last year dismissed the lawsuit, and residents challenging the district lines appealed. The Supreme Court last month rejected a lower-court ruling that the way South Carolina redrew a district discriminated against Black voters.

