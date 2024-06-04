Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies during memorial ride marking her death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death. Authorities say 58-year-old Timothy Hoffman lost control of his motorcycle Sunday in an area west of Wasilla and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A family member told the Anchorage Daily News that his wife, Barbara “Jeanie” Hoffman, was riding on the back of the motorcycle and seriously injured. The Hoffmans’ 19-year-old daughter, Cynthia Hoffman, was killed in a bizarre murder-for-hire plot involving a woman Hoffman considered to be her best friend.

