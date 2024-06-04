Spanish court summons prime minister’s wife in corruption probe. Government denounces smear campaign

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish investigative judge has summoned the wife of Spain’s prime minister to give testimony as part of a probe into allegations that she used her position to influence business deals. Begoña Gómez, the spouse of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is to appear at court on July 5 to answer questions. Sánchez has repeatedly called the case a “smear campaign” to damage Spain’s leftist coalition government led by his Socialist party. The probe is based on allegations against Gómez made by a group linked to right-wing causes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.