UK military horses injured after bolting across London in April ‘recovering with remarkable speed’

LONDON (AP) — The British Army says that the five military horses that bolted and injured themselves as they ran loose through central London in April are all expected to return to duty. Three of them are already back to work. The horses were performing routine exercises near Buckingham Palace on April 24 when they became spooked by noise from a nearby building site and galloped loose through the capital’s streets. They crashed into vehicles and caused chaos during the morning rush hour. The two most severely injured horses are recovering well in the countryside after undergoing operations and are set to return to work soon. A British Army officer said Tuesday that the horses “are recovering with remarkable speed.”

