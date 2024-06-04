West Virginia newspaper, the Moundsville Daily Echo, halts operations after 133 years

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A small independent daily newspaper in northern West Virginia has ceased operations after 133 years. Moundsville Daily Echo owner and publisher Charlie M. Walton says the paper put out its last edition on Thursday and he locked the doors Friday afternoon. Now, Walton says he’s exploring his options. The Daily Echo published on weekdays, was delivered by mail and had no website. Walton says he and two part-timers were the only employees at the newspaper and his efforts to expand the staff were unsuccessful. The newspaper was founded in October 1891 by James Davis Shaw.

